4 Dead, Including Child, In Shooting At Office Building In Orange; Suspect In Custody

Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting in Orange, local authorities said Wednesday.
Two others, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Six people were shot, including four fatally, at a business complex in Orange, local authorities said Wednesday.