Dapper Companies to purchase and renovate Huntridge Theater One of the most renowned and historically significant buildings in Las Vegas will soon be brought back to life, as the renovation of the Huntridge Theater is officially moving forward.

CORPORATIONS... SOMETHINGREPUBLICANS *DO* NOT SUPPORT.BACK TO LIFE!THE POSSIBLE RENOVATION OFTHE HUNTRIDGE THEATER IS MOVINGFORWARD.THIS IS WHAT THE HISTORICBUILDING COULD EVENTUALLY LOOKLIKE.A LOCALLY-OWNED COMPANYHAS FINALIZED ITS PURCHASE OFTHE THEATER IN DOWNTOWN LASVEGAS.PLANS ARE FOR THE BUILDINGTO BE RENOVATED OVER THE NEXTTHREE YEARS.