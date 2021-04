Preparing for fire season

This year isn't looking much better, so on Tuesday Governor Gavin Newsom made an announcement to prepare for 2021.

Last year more than 4 million acres were burned due to wildfires throughout the state, making 2020, California's largest wildfire season in history.

AND IFOUR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTSCAN BENEFIT FROM THISYESTERDAY NEWSOM ANNOUNCED THATTHE STATE WILLSPEND NEARLY 80 MILLION DOLLARSIN EMERGENCY FUNDS TO HIRENEARLY 1,400 FIREFIGHTERS INFEAR OF ANOTHER DEVASTATINGWILDFIRE SEASON AS THE STATEFACES DROUGHT CONDITIONS...AND WHILE THOSE NEW HIRES WILLNOT JOIN KERN COUNTY'S TEAM .BOTH MIKE WALKLEY WITH THEBAKERSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENTAND ANDREW FREEBORN WITH THEKERN COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTSAY THIS IS GREAT NEWS FOR THESTATE ..

AND THE HELP IS MUCHNEEDED...FREEBORN SAYS THAT KCFD HAS SENTOUT CREW MEMBERS TO THEDEADLIEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE,FIRES IN CALIFORNIAHISTORY .

AND THEY HAVE ALREADYSTARTED TO PREPARE FORTHIS SEASON..."THE FIREFIGHTERS ARE CAUTIOUSLYOPTIMISTIC THAT WE WON'T HAVE ASSEVERE OF A YEAR AS WE DID LASTYEAR...BUT IT WOULD BE FOOLISH FOR USNOT TO PREPARE FOR US TO BE ASBAD AS ITWAS LAST YEAR..

SO THAT'S WHATWERE DOING.

WERE PREPARING."AND COMING UP TONIGHT AT 11 WEWILL HEAR MORE FROM OUR LOCALFIRE DEPARTMENTS ON HOW THEYPLAN TO PREPARE FORTHIS YEAR..

AND WHAT THEYLEARNED FROM LAST YEARS DEADLYWILDFIRES...KYLIE HOW CAN THE COMMUNITY DOTHEIR PART?BY PREPARING ..

PREPARINGEVACUATION PLANS, MAKINGEASI.Y READY TO GO BAGS IN CASEWE DO HAVE A FIRE..

REMOVINGDRY OR DEAD PLANTS AROUND YOURHOUSE..

AND OF COURSE ..STAYING UP TO DATES WITH THELATEST FIRE UPDATESWHETHER ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR THENEWS ..IN BAKERSFIELD KYLIE WALKER 23ABC CONNECTING YOUSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON WILLREMOVE 1