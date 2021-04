Sooraj Barjatya's Son Avnish EXCLUSIVE Reaction On Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer's Debut

Avnish, the son of veteran director Sooraj R.

Barjatya, will be making his directorial and writing debut with Rajshri’s 59th film production.

Well Playing the lead in Avnish’s maiden film is Rajveer Deol, the younger son of mega star Sunny Deol.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.