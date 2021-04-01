COVID on the loose as India records fresh 72,330 cases, 459 deaths

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, India on April 01 reported 72,330 new cases, the highest in almost six months, in the last 24 hours.

459 people succumbed to the virus in the same period.

The fresh fatalities are highest in almost five months.

Total confirmed cases are 1,22,21,665 whereas the death toll has reached 1,62,927.

As the pandemic is spreading its legs again, the active cases are continuously rising and have now reached 5,84,055.

With 40,382 discharges, total recoveries are 1,14,74,683.

India so far has given 6,51,17,896 covid-19 vaccine jabs to beneficiaries.