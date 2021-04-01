Litter louts branded as "yobs" as Cheltenham parks fill up with rubbish

The scene on Thursday morning (April 1) after another warm spell brought people out to the parks last night.

Montpellier Park in Cheltenham was strewn with rubbish as lockdown restrictions eased and teenagers gathered last night.

Former mayor Barbara Driver spoke out on Twitter, branding the litterbugs as "selfish" and "yobs".