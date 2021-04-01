Indonesian artist dazzles TikTok with impressive bubble smoke trick

Jerry Suyitno films as he creates two large bubbles and fills them with smoke.

This Indonesian artist dazzled TikTok viewers with his impressive bubble smoke trick.

He said: "When the pandemic started, I wasn't able to find work immediately.

I used to get food for my family with the help of my friends.

I used to feel so bad about it.

So, I decided to find a job that I could do at home.

I was the first person to discover this great soap formula and the rest is history!" This clip was filmed in December 2020 and has over 2.2 million likes on TikTok.