Four dead in California shooting, including child

Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles.

The attack happened in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of downtown LA.

The suspect, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police, has been taken into custody.

Authorities offered no explanation as to a possible motive.

"The original call was to shots fired at a business.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered shots that were actively being fired and our officers did engage in an officer-involved shooting.

Upon entering the business and in the area, they have discovered four victims that are deceased on the location.

One of those victims does include a child." In a tweet, California Governor Gavin Newsom called the incident "horrifying and heartbreaking." It's the third mass shooting in the United States in as many weeks.

Eight people were shot dead on March 16, when a gunman went on a rampage at three Atlanta-area day spas.

Less than a week later, a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing ten people.