Haryana: Girl makes world record of rotating hula hoop 190 times in a minute| Oneindia News

Panchukla-based Vaishnavi Gupta, who is known as ‘Google Girl’ has become ‘Hula Hoop Girl’ now after she made a world record of rotating hula hoop around her waist 190 times in a minute, that too by standing on just one leg.

The ‘Triumph World Records’ acknowledged the remarkable accomplishment of 9-year old Vaishnavi and the record got registered on May 13, 2020.

Vaishnavi’s parents helped a lot to get her the success.

