Assam has shown red card to Congress and its Mahajot: PM Modi in Kokrajhar

Amid ongoing elections in state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, referring to Football, said that people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot.

PM Modi said, "With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', NDA govt is working here for your welfare.

People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of polling.

In the 1st phase, Assam has put a stamp on grand victory of NDA."