Race report is 'divisive and disappointing' say Labour

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has labelled the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report "divisive" and "disappointing".

The report has received much criticism since it was published on Wednesday, with people claiming it downplays institutional racism.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Thomas-Symonds said the report "takes us backwards...to a debate as to whether structural racism even exists." Report by Thomasl.

