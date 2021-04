7 First Alert Forecast 5am Update, Thursday, April 1

WINTER WEATHERADVISORY IN PLACEFOR POTTERCOUNTRY UNTIL10AM THURSDAY.AS APRIL FOOL'S DAYARRIVES SO DOESTHE COLDEST AIROF THE WEEK ANDSNOW SHOWERSTHAT MAY HAVESOME FOLKS IN THESOUTHERN TIERSHOVELING.

WHILETHEACCUMULATIONSWILL BE ON THELIGHT SIDE 1" ORLESS TO THENORTH, BUT PARTSOF THE INTERIORSOUTHERN TIER MAYSEE 2-4" OF SLUSHYSNOW BY THURSDAYEVENING.TEMPERATURESWILL TAKE A DIPINTO THE 30S ONTHURSDAY ANDFRIDAY, BUTFORTUNATELY, THEEASTER BUNNYWON'T HAVE HOPTHROUGH ANYSNOW ASTEMPERATURESWILL REBOUND TOTHE 40S & 50S OVERTHE HOLIDAYWEEKEND.