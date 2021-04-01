Meet the young adult swapping walls for wheels to save money on rent

Young people are increasingly swapping walls for wheels to save money on rent and avoid dealing with “negligent" landlords.

Henry Shanks, 31, originally from New Zealand, also doesn’t see the point in shelling out hundreds of pounds for rent each month.

The Brighton-based musician recently bought himself a vintage Mercedes van for £5,000 and is in the process of doing it up.