Rescued Tiger, Budahshay taking a moment to groom himself after a delicious breakfast in Keenesburg, North America. (@TheWildAni

This is the moment a rescued tiger takes a break to groom himself after a hearty meal at a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado that saved big cats from Joe Exotic.The video with the huge tiger was taken in the Town of Keenesburg in the State of Colorado in the US and posted by The Wild Animal Sanctuary.(@TheWildAnimalSanctuary/Newsflash)