Graffiti painted on hospital walls to create awareness on COVID-19

In wake of the rising COVID infections in Maharashtra, an awareness drive has been adopted in the film city.

Mumbai's JJ hospital got their walls painted with graffiti in order to spread awareness about the precautions that need to be undertaken to curb the spread of the virus.

Graffiti of Mona Lisa, Frida Kahlo, Marilyn Monroe, Statue of Liberty have been painted on the walls.