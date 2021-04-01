Assam polls: Congress asks EC to probe sudden disappearance of Tamulpur constituency candidate

Congress national spokesperson Manish Tiwari while addressing the media in Guwahati asked Election Commission to probe the sudden disappearance of Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Rangja Basumatary.
He also alleged that BJP is responsible for Basumatary's disappearance.
He said, "Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary was made to disappear.
It is Assam govt's and BJP's responsibility to answer where he is now".