The paratroopers of Russia and Belarus destroyed the mock enemy at the final stage of the joint exercise at the Osipovichsky tra

Тhe Russian and Belarussian armies participated in a combined mass assault which formed the culmination of a joint training exercise.Russian paratroopers and servicemen of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Republic of Belarus completed the destruction of a mock enemy at the Osipovichsky testing ground near Mogilev City in the Republic of Belarus, on 25th March.(Ministry of Defense of Russia/Clipzilla)