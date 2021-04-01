This is the moment the duck named Aflac is skateboarding in its owner's house in California on March 27, 2021. (@thisisaflac/New

Living in a family home with two dogs you need to be able to show them a clean pair of heels and this duck found standing on a skateboard helped her to see eye to eye with her doggy companions.The duck is called Aflac and is 11 months old, and will be celebrating her first birthday on 14th April.(@thisisaflac/Newsflash)