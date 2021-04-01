PM: Serious issues our society faces to do with racism

Boris Johnson has said there are "serious issues that our society faces to do with racism" and that work needs to be done to "fix it".

When asked about the racial disparity report, the Prime Minister said: "I don't say the government is going to agree with absolutely everything in it, but it has some original and stimulating work in it that I think people need to read and to consider." He added: "We need to understand the severity of the problem, and we're going to be looking at all the ideas that they have put forward, and we'll be making our response." Report by Thomasl.

