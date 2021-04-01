Indiana reports 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Across northeast Indiana, 131 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Some northeast indiana counties moving the wrong way on the metrics map...but still plenty of low advisory levels in the state.s you can see in indiana the only two orange counties are wells and blackford.three counties are in blue..

Those are lagrange noble and adams.the rest are in the yellow in our region.

Now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting one thousand one hundred 27 new positive cases.this brings the total to over si x hundred 86 thousand.one new death brings the total to 12 thousand six hundred 33.the 7 day positivity rate is now three point nine percent.

Around our area...adams adds five cases.allen county adds 73 cases.dekalb adds four.

Noble adds 10 cases.

Paulding adds three cases.

Wabash adds four.wells adds nine cases.whitley adds 15 cases.