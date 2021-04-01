Skip to main content
Herd of donkeys run free after escaping lockdown

This video shows a herd of DONKEYS finally escaping lockdown at a sanctuary.

The animals had a spring in their step today (April 1) after being let out onto their Summer grazing pasture for the first time this year.

Around 140 donkeys were released from their winter enclosures to roam the fields of international annual welfare charity, The Donkey Sanctuary in Devon, as part of the annual spring turnout.

