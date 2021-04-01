Why Trans Day of Visibility is important

The day is dedicated to honoring the lives of transgender and gender-non-conforming people.

Purdue university fort wayne celebrated with a social media campaign highlighting the accomplishments of trans actors, politicians and musicians.resource center director vic spencer says representation today and every day is life saving for trans youth.

One in three trans people report experiencing homelessness, employment discrimination and barriers to housing and healthcarespencer says bringing awareness to these issues is the first