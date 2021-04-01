Police Asking for Public's Help Identifying Body Found in Owensboro

Owensboro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman whose body was pulled from the Ohio River on Tuesday after they say her identity remains unknown following her autopsy.

Of weinbach avenue.

On wednesday - an autopsy revealing -- the body found in the ohio river earlier this week --was a white woman--- between 30 and 40 years old.... and while her name is still a mystery -- police say -- she has some distinct characteristics that could help identify her.... o-p-d tells us -- the woman has an amputated left leg -- and several tattoos.... at this point wee checked missing person reports...still continuing to do that, but at this point, we haven been able to identify the victim.

It also, based on an autopsy, it believed that she passed away either several weeks or possibly several months ago.

So it somebody that has been missing for some length of time?

More specifics on those tattoos ---*on her left wrist -- she has a large yellow star with a smaller red and black start inside it..... and a vine or rope that circles the wrist..... she has an other tattoo on her right upper chest..... anyone that recognizes these details -- is asked to reach