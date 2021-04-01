Documents provide insight into Trump Organization amid criminal probe

Amidst the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, a CNN examination of sworn depositions, interviews with former employees, and published accounts shows that Trump has tried repeatedly to push responsibility for his valuation decisions onto his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Documents and depositions appear to show that, even as Trump claimed that he left those valuation decisions to someone else, he was also deeply involved in running his business.

CNN’s Kara Scannell reports.