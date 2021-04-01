Former marine demonstrates different techniques to escape zip ties

A former marine living in Soest, the Netherlands, demonstrates different techniques he uses to escape zip ties.

Robin Hunting, 29, is filmed as he manages to break free from a zip tie and break out of a car's boot.

Further clips show Hunting shows his shoe laces and the edge of a stair to break free from the ties.

He said: "I decided to start making these videos because I served in the Royal Marines where I was taught escape and evade, and I do a lot of research.

My family can not believe people are so scared and find some of them over the top, but they are very supportive."