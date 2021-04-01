Your Community with Kay - Music Lessons for Area Kids

Bekah bidsall is your you know is working to make a difference in your community with an welcome everyone we are going to tell you were about to profit specializing in music education and joining us now an tell us all about it and 1 million how are you there i'm doing good about you doing toda for joining us a little bit about this program and how it all got started and one this on so organization is called doors open jazz were 501(c) three is prohibition to empower and inspire our children of our underserved communities power of music listen because when a child at a young age learns a musical instrument is boost their math skills it boosts their memory skills and her language skills so that basically creates better opportunities so that means better grades that are of college opportunities and bette jobs and then come back home and give to their communities and what what made you know in your heart that this is something i needed to take place right here in chattanooga well i'm also of a teaching artist with the tennessee arts commission and by doing all the interactive performances that i've done with the kids all seem like book com on and study show that when kids are engaged the more apt to learning more as opposed to when they're not happy there's studies also show when a senior citizen learns a musical instrument it helps them stave off the onset of dementia so we also have a senior outreach program where we teach since the senior citizens piano lessons at the avondale center and i believe it's in there was this mission has been put in my hear by god to fulfill and to help our community is an amazing thing that you're doing right here in the community at what age groups are you targeting here in chattanooga i need to talk about the seniors and children and if folks are interested how can i get involved of course these are music lessons are for him to offer kids of so much basically 6 to 19 but if there's some adults that want to take music lessons we have we are also have private lessons and classes available for them to join in if if they want to enroll all they have to do is just go to our website and hit the green enrol but an fill out the information and some i will contact them shortly antoinette, would like to donate to the program how do they do that as well will only have to do is go to doors open jazz.orgies and scroll down a bit and you see them another bi green but mrs. donate and 1 millionth and thank you so much for joining us and giving us some information about his program and thank you so much for what you're doing for so many children right here in the tennessee valley and giving back ... thank you so much for having me and i'll continue to do the best that i can do for community thank you so much for coming on the broadcast if you would like some more information on this interview and how you can help