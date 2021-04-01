King Cotton Crawfish Boil competition returns to Starkville

After two years of cancellations, Starkville Main Street Association announced the competition will return on April 23rd.

Years of cancellations, the city of starkville announced it will once again hold its annual king cotton crawfish boil.

The boil is the largest fundraiser for the starkville main street association with this year's goal being ten thousand dollars.

Businesses and friends can enter as teams to compete for the best cooked crawfish.

Tickets to check out the event are 25 dollars, including sampling the crawfish and drinks.

Paige watson is the special events and projects coordinator at the partnership.

She said with this being the city's first official event since the pandemic, she feels it will be one for the books.

"it's our largest and typically most loved, most fun so you know i can say that without hesitation so i think it's just, we're very very excited and i think it's going to be really great."

To keep attendees safe, watson added the organization will have hand washing stations, tents will be socially distanced, and this year they're offering to-go servings of the crawfish.