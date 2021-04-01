UK cyclist left with sprained back after being knocked over by oncoming car

A cyclist in Greater Manchester, UK, was left with a sprained back after being knocked over by a car.

Footage from January 2020 shows the cyclist as they were knocked to the ground by a car that failed to spot them.

The rider, who prefers not to be named, said: "It was a dull, drizzly morning and I was cycling to work in Manchester.

The blue car overtakes me, obscuring the view of the car approaching from the right.

The car pulls out to go across the crossroads and knocks me off my bike.

I had hi-viz clothing and lights, but the car driver failed to spot me.

"I was thrown off the bike when I was hit, and you can see me hit the tarmac around the 11-12 second mark.

This resulted in severely sprained back muscles and I was unable to walk without help or a walking stick for two weeks.

I received physiotherapy to aid my recovery, but this had to be cut short due to the first lockdown in March 2020.

"The driver stopped at the scene and called an ambulance as I was in pain and unable to stand.

He gave me his details at the scene of the accident.

"The police met me at the hospital, I needed a check over and stitches in my knee, and I gave them the camera with this recording on it.

They found the driver at fault and I was given the option to prosecute for careless driving, which I declined.

"I was later informed that the driver received points and had to attend a course."