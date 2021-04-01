Man creates ultimate Easter dessert dubbed 'Easter scotch egg' with layers of chocolate and 1,600 calorific treat is almost as m

Man creates ultimate Easter dessert dubbed 'Easter scotch egg' with layers of chocolate and 1,600 calorific treat is almost as much as daily allowance

A novice baker has created the ultimate Easter dessert dubbed the 'Easter scotch egg' --- complete with a layer of thick chocolate and crumbled Flake toppings as coating.

Reece Durrant, 26, whipped up the homemade recipe earlier this week and has already sent packages with the dessert to friends and family ahead of this weekend's Easter bank holiday.

The mammoth snack weighs as much as a guinea pig at a whopping 850g and boasts 1,600 calories -- almost as much as the daily recommended allowance.

