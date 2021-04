8 a.m. COVID-19 update

KANSAS CITY GETS BACK TOBASEBALL.MEANWHILE JOHNSON COUNTY KANSASSETS A NEW GOAL IN ITS VACCINEROLLOUT STARTING NEXT WEEKCOUNTY LEADERS WANT TO GIVE OUT10,000.A WEEK CLINICS ON WEEKDAYS HAVEEXPANDED HOURS FROM NINE TOSEVEN SO PEOPLE CAN GET THEIRSHOTS AFTER WORK.SOME CLINICS ARE HELD SATURDAYSAS WELL MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BYFILLING OUT JOHNSON COUNTY’SONLINE VACCINE INTEREST FORM ANDTODAY CHILDREN’S MERCY HOSPITALWILL BEGIN A SERIES OFVACCINATION CLINICS FOR SOME OFTHE YOUNGEST PEOPLE ELIGIBLE TOGET THEIR SHOTS.THE FIRST CLINIC IS FOR MISSOURIRESIDENTS 16 TO 22 YEARS OLD.EITHER BE A MINORITY OR HAVE ACHRONIC DISEASE LIKE CANCER ORHEART CONDITION DOCTORS SAY EVENTHOUGH TEENS HAVE LOWER RATES OFSEVERE ILLNESS FROM THE VIRUS.THEY STILL IGHLY RECOMMENDGETTING VACCINATED.IT’S STILL IMPORTANT BECAUSE WECAN THEY CAN STILL TRANSMIT THATDISEASE RIGHT TO THEIR PARENTSOR TO THEIR GRANDPARENTS.APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED FORALL CLINICS TO SIGN UP GO TOCHILDREN MERCIES MERCY.ORG ANDIF YOU WANT OTHER WAYS BY THEWAY TO GET THE VACCINE GO TOKMVC.COM OR WEBSITE THEN CLICKHOW TO GET A VAC