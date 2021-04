Donald Trump banned again after his daughter-in-law posted his video on facebook| Oneindia News

Facebook is determined to not let the former US President Donald Trump use its platform again, not even through his daughter-in-law’s Facebook page.

Trump made quite a few appearances on his daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s page.

However, Facebook soon removed the videos of Trump that were posted on her Facebook page by Lara, who is married to Trump’s son, Eric.

Facebook not only removed the video but also issued a warning.

#DonaldTrump #TrumpBanned #TrumpFacebookBan