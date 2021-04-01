Clean and Green 2021

Keep the Mohawk Valley Beautiful has kicked off its 2021 Clean and Green campaign.

Its 20th annual clean and green campaign today.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to pick up trash and other debris that litters the area.

To play it covid safe...they're asking you to work in groups of people you've been with during the pandemic.

--that would be your quaran-team!

On april 24th.... you can stop by hanna park and pick up the materials that you need, including garbage bags.

Organizers talked to us about one of the biggest cleanup challenges they face.

"our biggest form of litter is cigarette butts.

That is the biggest form of litter we're trying to take care off.

But, people just need to take a look at their surroundings, take a look at their little area of the world, their neighborhoods and see the litter.

After the snow melts, you really see the litter pop up" 9:46:58 keep mohawk valley beautiful is a six- county affiliate of keep america beautiful.