What you need to know: April 1

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, April 1.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

We are following a shooting that happening wednesday night in chico..

As investigators say found shell casings on the ground....chico police blocked the intersection of godman and east lassen avenues.

Police have not named a suspect or victim in this case.

Right now police can only tell action news now that two cars were involved in this shooting.### starting today- everyone 50 and older can now get the vaccine in california..

You do not have to have a medical condition that makes you vulnerable..

And you can sign up for the appointment through the state's 'myturn' system.

We have a link... at action news now dot com slash links.

### in butte county..

Anyone over the age of 16 can get a coronavirus vaccine..

This only applies to county led vaccine clinics ... like the one at the silver dollar fairgrounds..

If you're under 50 ... when you sign up you still need to mark 50 years or older... because the county is ahead of the state and it's websote fpr scheduling appointments.

If you are under ... you need to be accompanied by a parent..

Chico city plaza is set to close for repairs.

From the friday the second to thursday the 22nd..

Public works will repair the fountain area.

This is video from the september 2020 plaza shut down.

Foot traffic will be closed in the coming shut down but public restrooms with remain open.### happening today - staff with the mendocino national forest are set to discuss the land management strategy following the 2020 august complex.

The virtual public meeting is set for 4 p-m.

Meeting attendees can ask questions about the service's strategy.

We will have a link the meeting access point at action news now dot com slash links.

### happening today - the department of water resources is conducting the fourth snow survey at the sierra nevada phillips station.

The department says the april snow pack is traditionally the year's deepest.

The survey data is important for water managers to allocate water resources to various regions across the state.

## happening today- attorneys are set to begin day four of the trial of former police officer derek chauvin..

Experts say today prosecutors are expected to start calling expert and medical witnesses to the stand ... to make their case..

Chauvin's defense has tried to argue that floyd resisted arrest, and died of causes other than