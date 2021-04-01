Store workers help save a man in Yorkville

It turns out, he was having a heart attack, and they got him life-saving help.

Two employees at Stewart's Shops in Yorkville noticed a regular customer wasn't feeling well, and called 911.

To help save a man's life thanks to some quick thinking, and the relationship they've built with their customers.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj brings us a story that's best told by the people involved.

Two employees here at the stewart's shop on champlin ave helped save george ford's life, but instead of me telling you how it happened, i'll let them explain how it all went dn.

Nonesot: gek victimll of t sudden my chest just got really tight, but i didn't think nothing of it, and i got out of the car and made it around to the other side of the car and i couldn't breathe.

Sot: abigail weaver, stewart's shift supervisor i noticed that he was like looking kind of pale, you know moving kind of a little slower, you know not doing his normal routine of coming in, joking around, you know getting a cup of coffee and his food, and then sitting down and joking around with us.

Sot: nikki sowle, stewart's manager he was really pale, and he was hunched over, so i asked him&i said hey are you feeling alright?

I said you don't look good today.

He's like no i can't&you know my chest hurts, i'm having trouble breathing.

I said well do you want me to call an ambulance for you, and he's like no.

Sot: george ford, heart attack victim i knew something was wrong.

I got to be honest there, and i really did think iwas jusgoing d abby they wouldn't give up.

Sot: nikki sowle, stewart's manager so i looked at abby and i was like look, i said if someone doesn't come in the next 2 minutes i said we're calling regardless just because we know he wasn't right.

Sot: abigail weaver, stewart's shift supervisor i called 911 right away.

Could i just please just have an ambulance down here, i was like i just need somebody to come check on him to make sure that you know he's alright.

Sot: george ford, heart attack victim next thing i knew i'm sitting here like this because i'm out of it, and there's these 3 gentlemen in front of me.

By the time i got to the emergency room at st.

Elizabeth, they told me i was i came within minutes of dying, and that i had a massive heart attack.

Sot: nikki sowle, stewart's manager here you get to know your customers.

You have an impact on them.

They're like family to you.

You know so you're always looking out, so it's actually&it makes you feel proud.

Sot: george ford, heart attack victim thanks to their quick thinking is what saved my life.

Sot: abigail weaver, stewart's shift supervisor he tells us every day he's thankful for us, and i was like we're just glad we could help.

Sot: kirk tupaj george is having a pretty successful recovery, although his doctors are putting him on some new medications, and he is working on changing his diet.

In yorkville, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.> several people gathered in