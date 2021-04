Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins

Beyoncé Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins.

Queen Bey doesn't typically share pictures of her youngest children, Rumi and Sir.

But on March 31, she took to Instagram to show the world a day at the beach with her children.

Rumi can be seen walking toward the ocean's waves.

While Sir is accompanied by his mother.

Blue Ivy took part in the fun as well, posing with Beyoncé in blue eyeglasses.

.

9-year-old Blue Ivy recently won her first Grammy as her mom set a new record with her 28th win