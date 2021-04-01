7 Fun Facts for National Burrito Day

Burritos are loved by pretty much everyone.

Here are 7 fun facts about this perfect comfort food!.

1.

"Burrito" is Spanish for "little donkey.".

2.

Burritos are the national food of the northern Mexican city of Juarez.

3.

"Burrito" appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1958.

4.

The tortillas are lightly steamed or grilled to make them more pliable.

5.

Fried burritos are called chimichangas.

6.

Mexican burritos are thin and typically have one or two ingredients.

7.

Burritos became popular due to Northern Mexican and American gold miners