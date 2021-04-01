MDH strongly encourages no travel

As COVID-19 cases surge, health officials say no unnecessary travel.

Thank you.

New for you on daybreak, as covid?

"*19 cases surge across the nation, the minnesota department of health is urging people to only travel if necessary.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us what that guidance is.

Good morning, madelyne./// brooke.

There are a lot of people on spring break right now and others have yet to go on their trip.

But if you don't absolutely have to travel... health officials are saying don't.

Doctors warn the next covid?

"* 19 surge isn't a possibility in the future... but that it's already here.

And now with spring breakers traveling... the number will continue to climb.

That's why officials with the minnesota department of health strongly discourages any unnecessary travel.

If you must... they say get tested one to three days before leaving and again three to five days when you get home.

While it's too soon to say if this guidance will impact what the rochester international airport is seeing... the executive director tells me numbers have are starting to shift.

"starting to see that in the terminal with more people returning and more people in our parking lot.

So there is some local travel component of that.

A lot of it is really driven by mayo clinic.

We're beginning to feel like we're seeing some of those travelers from outside our 4 state region make their way back to rochester.

Health officials say getting tested is especially crucial if you're traveling out of the country.

Every time you go somewhere... you take the risk of bringing the virus and its variants back to your community.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne thank you madelyne.

It's also recommended you quarantine for seven days when you get home ?

"*?

"* even if you test negat and quarantine for 10 days if you