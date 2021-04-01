Flooding caused exposure of culverts in Chickasaw County

A road in chickasaw county ... a half-mile stretch of county road 28 closed after water flooded a bridge.

The chickasaw county road manager said the rain caused the creek level to slowly rise above its minor flood stage causing road closure.

Until the water levels drop and they can inspect the bridge for damage,,this part of county road 28 will remain closed.

."

We got some people that live behind this and can't get out we are going to try to get a bridge across it as quick as possible for at least they can get out on this side of the creek and we got a large culvert coming in tomorrow afternoon to get started on it get it fix where we can have the people back traveling like they need to.

Winters said if anyone is traveling on chickasaw county roads 23 and 115 to drive with caution be two culverts have been washed out.