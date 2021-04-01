UK woman's brilliant Easter egg cheesecake recipe is mouthwatering

This woman living in Manchester, UK, shared her Easter egg recipe to TikTok and it is mouthwatering.

Filmer @tanyas1988 adds melted butter with crushed digestive biscuits and places the mixture at the bottom of the Easter eggs.

She then mixes soft cheese, icing sugar, vanilla extract with double cream.

To complete the recipe she tops the unique cheesecake with chocolate sauce.

This footage was filmed in May 2020.