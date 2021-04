Imran Khan led Pakistan cabinet rejects proposal to resume imports from India | Oneindia News

Pakistan Cabinet rejects ECC decision to allow imports from India.

West Bengal reports more than 80%, Assam reports more than 73% voter turnout.

Mamata Banerjee asks BJP to control the ‘goons’ who are heckling women journalists.

PM Modi says people have decided that Mamata Banerjee has to go.

The third phase of vaccination begins, cases keep surging.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

#Pakistan #MamataBanerjee #WestBengalElections2021