Boonville Police Cracking Down on Parking Violations Downtown

Starting this morning--- boonville police will be on the look out for any one who is parked downtown recently lines have been painted on locust, main and second and third streets to enforce better parking management within the square.

Police say if you are parked in the new spots and your vehicle hangs over the lines--- you will be in violation of obstructing traffic and will be ticketed this includes any one with larger vehicles-- cars not pulled all the way up against the curb-- or