Your Guide to Achieving Perfect Wedding-Day Contour

Say, "I do," to contouring.Any bride can achieve a gorgeouswedding-day contour that looksnatural and striking on her own.First, choose between a contour paletteand some bronzer and highlighter.Contour palettes can change the shape ofthe face but require lots of skill and blending.Bronzer and highlighter are easierto use but have a softer effect.Choose matte or cream makeupdepending on your skin type.Ditch the big bronzer brush and optfor sleek angled cheek brushes instead.When in doubt, do an online searchfor contouring plans for different faceshapes to find what works best for you