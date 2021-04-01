Flooding so bad at Cherokee home that power had to be turned off

A solution could be weeks or months away

New at 5 -- in a story waay31 first brought you weeks ago - flooding woes for one family have only grown worse.

And that's despite dry sunny days in between rain events.

The waters have only risen - displacing family members and threatening other family members homes.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with the county and the family to see what can be done.

Ook live: i'm here on moody lane in cherokee where floodwaters have continued to rise so much to the point that tiffany christopher's home has had the electricity cut off to it.

She can no longer stay there, and the water is rising at her mothers home too.

Cook- the water is inside the house.

That's tina cook talking about her daughters home that's yards away from hers.

Cook said her daughter and grandson have been staying with them, but the floodwaters are creeping up into her home too.

Cook- it's past the porch so were having troubles getting in and out ourselves.

Cook said in the decades she's lived here the water has never come up this high and stayed.

It hasn't gone down and she belives a new solar farm owned by orsted is to blame.

She said the solar farm tore down terraces that prevented flooding in the past.

Cook- when the farmers had it they tore the terraces down one year and they had to go back in and put them up because of the flooding from it.

Orsted told waay31 it's hired an independent engineering firm to assess the situation and county commissioner david isom said he's talked with the company too about the flooding issues but it's more of a private matter instead of a county matter.

Isom- it might be enhancing this problem to be more than what it's supposed to be but i'm hoping we can all work together for a solution on this.

But a solution could be weeks or months away and that's time this family doesn't have as the waters continue to rise and more rain expected.

Cook- how much longer am i going to get to stay in my home?

Then where do we go?

In cherokee bt waay31 news.

Waay 31 reached out to orsted to find out if those engineering teams were on the ground making assesments.

