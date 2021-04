Six Flags Discovery Kingdom reopens rides

LIVE AT THE PARK I KNOW YOUWERE BRAVE.BUT JUST FINISHED THE RIDE.I DID TAKE THE RIDE ANDWE'RE WORKING ON GETTING YOUTHE FOOTAGE FROM THATUNFORTUNATELY COULDN'T TAKEYOU ALONG LIVE WITH US THEYJUST DON'T HAVE THATTECHNOLOGY AT THE PARK HERE.BUT WE DID RECORD THE WHOLETHING AND I KNOW OUR EDITORSARE DILIGENTLY WORKING ONTRYING TO GET YOU THAT FOOTAGETHEY LET US GO ON THE JOKERHEARS WE'LL KIND OF TAKE YOUINSIDE WITH ME AS WE WALKTHROUGH THE MOUTH OF THE CLOUDKIND OF CREEPY KIND OF COOL.BUT WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOWTHAT THIS IS AND ALLRESERVATIONS SYSTEM SO IF YOUDO WANT TO COME ENJOY THE RIDEHERE YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TOBOOK A RESERVATION PRETTY FARAHEAD KEEP THAT IN MINDBECAUSE THIS OPENS TO THEGENERAL PUBLIC ON SATURDAY,IT'S OPEN TO SEASON PASSHOLDERS AND MEMBERS TODAY ANDTOMORROW, BUT A LITTLE BIRDIEBOOKED FOR THIS SATURDAY.

SOIF THAT'S SOMETHING YOU'REINTERESTED IN GET ONLINE NOWAND BOOK YOUR TICKETS.

THEPARK IS ALSO ONLY OPENING AT15% CAPACITY, WHICH MEANS THATWAIT TIMES WON'T BE QUITE ASLONG, HOWEVER THEY WON'T HAVEBODIES AND EVERY SEAT ON THEROLLER COASTER SO YOU KNOW THECAPACITY ON THE ROLLERCOASTERS IS LIMITED JUST BEPREPARED AS THEY HAVE TOSANITIZE BETWEEN WRITERSTHINGS LIKE THAT TO BE ALITTLE BIT PATIENT HAS BEENMAKE SURE THEY'RE UPHOLDINGALL OF THE SAFETY PROTOCOLS.FUN, I HAVE TO TELL YOUINDEFINITELY WORTH THE WAIT OFOVER A YEAR TO REOPEN THE PARKSOME OTHER THINGS YOU NEED TOKEEP IN MIND IF YOU ARE GOING6 FLAGS.

THAT'S WHERE YOURMASK, THE WHOLE TIME OF COURSEEVERYBODY OVER THE AGE OF HEWILL HAVE TO SOCIAL DISTANCETHINGS LIKE THAT OK I JUSTHEARD WE GOT THE VIDEO ANDLET'S JUST ROLL IT NOW LET YOUBE THE JUDGE FOR YOURSELF HOWTHIS WENT.

AND NOW SHE'SCOMING DOWN.CARED AT ALL I HAVE AND YOULIKE YOU'RE TELL YOU YEAH,YEAH I HAVE TO TELL YOU GUYSSO AS THEY WERE STOPPING ME INON THE RIDE THEY TOLD ME THATIT GOES UPSIDE DOWN THIS USEDTO BE AND ALL WOODENROLLERCOASTER NOW THEY'VEADDED THE METAL COMPONENTS TOIT AND THE UPSIDE DOWNCOMPONENTS TO US WE DIDN'TGOING LIVE THAT I WAS GOING TOBE GOING.UPSIDE DOWN BUT IT WAS ALOT OF FUN.

I LOVE ROLLERCOASTERS SO I WASN'T TOOSCARED, I DEFINITELY DID NOTNEED TO DRINK.

MY COFFEE THISWRITING THATI LOVE NEW YORK TESTAMENTTHAT YOU CAN GO ON THE RISE INYOUR MASK WILL STAY SAFETY ORYOU GO ON IT AGAIN.AND YOU KNOW I DON'T TO LETME BUT I MIGHT TRY SNEAK INONE MORE LEAVE HERE YOU HAVETHE SUPERMAN BEHIND TO TOLIBYA LOVE THE SUPERMAN,THAT'S MY FAVORITE ONE IS WEGET TO GO BACKWARDS.

I LOVE ITGREAT PERSPECTIVE.

OLIVIA,THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR GETTINGUP ON THE RIDES AT 6 FLAGS ISBACK OPEN AND TAKING US ALONGWITH YOU THIS MORNING GREAT TOSEE RETURN TO SOME SORT OFNORMALCY RIGHT LET'S DEVELOP