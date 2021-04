UP witnesses 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad informed about the current situation of the state in regard to COVID-19 virus.

He said that the state has witnessed 2,600 new active cases in last 24 hours, whereas total active cases stands at 11,918.

He informed that total 5,99,045 have been recovered till date.

Maharashtra is the state which is contributing maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.