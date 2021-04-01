Indian Railways breaks all records, achieves highest loading in FY 2020-21

Director (Information and Publicity) of Railway Board RD Bajpai expressed his happiness over breakage of all previous records and said he is grateful that the railways had achieved highest ever loading breaking all the records.

"Indian Railways had achieved highest ever loading breaking all records.

In the financial year of 2020-21, total loading was 1232.63 million tonnes while it was 1209.32 in financial year 2019-20, which is 1.93% higher compared to last year's loading for the same period.

Previous year, the earning was 1,13,897 crore but this year it is 1,17,386 crore," Bajpai said.

"Business Development Units were established, regular interaction with customers to avail the business, improvement in efficiency, reduction of transit time were the efforts made by our team.

Food grain, cement, and other materials were loaded.

Mainly food grains had been very important as we had supplied it within a short span of time to Punjab and Haryana areas during coronavirus pandemic," he added.