Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 51

The Government said a further 51 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 126,764.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 4,479 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,350,266.