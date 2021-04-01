Labour 'not surprised' No 10 race adviser resigned

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has said she is "not surprised" that Boris Johnson's senior adviser on ethnic minorities has resigned.

Samuel Kasumu stood down from the role one day after the government's Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report.

"It can't be a coincidence that this resignation is timed to coincide with a report that is frankly insulting to millions of minority ethnic Briton's around this country", the Labour MP said.

"It denies the existence of the institutional racism that so many of us have to deal with.

It downplays the everyday racism that many minorities have to live with".

Report by Thomasl.

