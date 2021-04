'CM Mamata winning in Nandigram with huge margin': Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Minister and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha on April 1 claimed that as per party's information, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin from Nandigram.

He also expressed confidence that opposition is nowhere near Banerjee in Nandigram.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari locked horn with CM Banerjee from Nandigram constituency.

2nd phase of assembly elections concluded in West Bengal on April 1.