Francisco Lindor and Mets Agree to $341 Million Contract

According to a source who spoke with ESPN's Jeff Passan, the shortstop has signed a 10-year deal with the Mets.

It will be the third-largest deal based on total value in MLB history after Mookie Betts ($365 million) and Mike Trout ($426.5 million).

New Mets owner Steve Cohen involved fans with negotiations on social media.

Lindor had previously said he'd "go to free agency" if a deal wasn't in place by Opening Day.

The 27-year-old two-time Gold Glove winner has also averaged 29 home runs, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in six MLB seasons